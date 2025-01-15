airBaltic breaks records with 8.3 million passengers in 2024

airBaltic achieved its highest-ever annual performance in 2024, carrying 8.3 million passengers (+18% year-over-year) and operating 73,300 flights (+12%), including scheduled, charter, and ACMI-out operations. The airline’s load factor rose to a record 81.2% (+4.5pp).

Key achievements:

Scheduled passengers : 5.2 million (+13%), serving Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and Gran Canaria.

: 5.2 million (+13%), serving Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and Gran Canaria. Record December 2024: 423,000 passengers (+25%) with an 80.1% load factor (+8.6pp).

CEO Martin Gauss credited the airline’s success to strong passenger trust and team dedication, emphasising airBaltic’s critical role in regional air connectivity. Entering its 30th anniversary in 2025, the airline aims to sustain its growth and deliver exceptional service despite industry challenges.