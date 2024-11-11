airBaltic breaks October records with 11% growth in passengers

Latvian carrier airBaltic has set new records for October by transporting 470,800 passengers, an 11% increase compared to the same month last year. The airline’s load factor also rose to 84.1%, up 5.7 percentage points year-over-year, marking the highest October traffic in its history. airBaltic operated 4,160 flights across its bases, reflecting a 2% increase from October 2023.

CEO Martin Gauss noted that recent growth aligns with the airline’s expansion strategy, which includes launching nine new routes for the winter season and forming new codeshare partnerships. The company has carried over four million passengers so far in 2024, with a total of 39,600 flights.

Looking ahead, airBaltic plans to expand further in the summer, adding 16 new destinations from its Baltic hubs: four from Riga, five from Tallinn, and seven from Vilnius. These routes aim to enhance both leisure and business connectivity.