airBaltic becomes first European airline to launch SpaceX’s Starlink in-flight internet

Latvian airline airBaltic has made history as the first European airline to introduce free, high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on its Airbus A220-300 fleet. Certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), this marks a major leap in in-flight connectivity.

To celebrate, airBaltic hosted a special Starlink-equipped flight at Riga Airport, with the first commercial flight featuring the service—BT221 from Riga to Munich—scheduled for tomorrow.

Key Highlights

Seamless, free internet from boarding to landing—no logins required.

Full fleet integration by 2025, offering speeds up to 500 Mbps with low latency.

Revolutionizing air travel, allowing passengers to stream, work remotely, and even game online.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss called it a “game-changer for European air travel,” while SpaceX VP Chad Gibbs emphasized the goal of connecting the entire fleet this year.

With this move, airBaltic is leading Europe into a new era of uninterrupted in-flight connectivity.