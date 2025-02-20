airBaltic becomes first European airline to launch SpaceX’s Starlink in-flight internet

Latvian airline airBaltic has made history as the first European airline to introduce free, high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on its Airbus A220-300 fleet. Certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), this marks a major leap in in-flight connectivity.

To celebrate, airBaltic hosted a special Starlink-equipped flight at Riga Airport, with the first commercial flight featuring the service—BT221 from Riga to Munich—scheduled for tomorrow.

Key Highlights

  • Seamless, free internet from boarding to landing—no logins required.
  • Full fleet integration by 2025, offering speeds up to 500 Mbps with low latency.
  • Revolutionizing air travel, allowing passengers to stream, work remotely, and even game online.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss called it a “game-changer for European air travel,” while SpaceX VP Chad Gibbs emphasized the goal of connecting the entire fleet this year.

With this move, airBaltic is leading Europe into a new era of uninterrupted in-flight connectivity.

