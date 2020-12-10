airBaltic announces summer 2021 schedule: 65 destinations, including 5 new ones

Latvian airline airBaltic has today published its flight schedule for the upcoming summer season that will begin on March 28, 2021. The airline plans to connect Riga with 65 destinations across its network and to launch five new routes.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “The safety and health of our employees and passengers has stood and will stand above all. We see that people miss travelling. I strongly believe that the demand for flights will begin to grow in the coming months once reliable solutions such as vaccines and wider testing to limit the spread of Covid-19 are introduced.”

“Although flying will surely be different, we plan that by next summer, with certain restrictions in place, more travel options will be available. As the main connectivity provider in the Baltics, we must be ready for that moment, so we have already published our planned schedule. We will continue to provide flights to various key business destinations as well as to popular leisure getaways,” Martin Gauss added.

In 2021, airBaltic plans to launch new routes from Riga to Manchester in the United Kingdom, Yekaterinburg in Russia, Yerevan in Armenia as well as Bergen and Trondheim in Norway. The airline also hopes to resume flights on 17 other routes that, due to restrictions, were not served in summer 2020.

Currently, airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to various European business hubs and popular leisure destinations. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

The safety and health of our passengers is airBaltic’s top priority. airBaltic has introduced strong health measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities.

Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on the official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey.

To read more about the new airBaltic health measures, please visit airBaltic website: https://www.airbaltic.com/en/health-measures.

Riga, 10.12.2020