airBaltic announces new winter routes from Riga including Innsbruck, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh

airBaltic has unveiled additions to its winter flight schedule, introducing three new routes from its hub in Riga to Innsbruck (Austria), and Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt).

Starting December 22, airBaltic will operate weekly flights to Innsbruck on Sundays, connecting winter sports enthusiasts to renowned skiing destinations such as St. Anton, Ischgl, and the Stubai Glacier. This marks airBaltic’s third Austrian destination, following Vienna and Salzburg.

Flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh will now be regular scheduled services, operating twice weekly. Passengers can book these flights directly with airBaltic and choose between Business and Economy Class. The airline continues its collaboration with TezTour, promoting Egypt’s beaches, historical sites, diving spots, and local markets.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, emphasised the airline’s commitment to expanding its network and enhancing connectivity based on market dynamics and passenger demand. He highlighted the new routes’ potential to provide easy access to top ski resorts and offer warm-weather escapes during winter.

In addition to these routes, airBaltic plans to launch six new routes from the Baltic States this winter, including a connection from Riga to Madeira with two weekly flights.

Tickets for the new routes are available for purchase in both Economy and Business Class on airBaltic’s website.

Flight Details:

Destination Starting Date Flight Frequency Economy Price* Business LIGHT Price* Riga–Innsbruck (Austria) December 22, 2024 One weekly flight EUR 69 EUR 249 Riga–Sharm El Sheikh October 25, 2024 Two weekly flights EUR 145 EUR 399 Riga–Hurghada October 26, 2024 Two weekly flights EUR 145 EUR 399

*Prices include taxes, fees, and service charges, subject to availability.

airBaltic continues to lead in regional connectivity, operating over 130 routes and offering comprehensive services in both Economy and Business Class. For a full flight schedule and bookings, visit airbaltic.com.