airBaltic announces new winter destination – Marrakesh

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that starting from late October it will launch new flights from Riga to Marrakesh in Morocco. Marrakesh is the most popular city for international travellers in Morocco. It is a great gateway to the Atlas Mountains, the Sahara Deserts and offers plenty of places of interest.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are excited to announce our first-ever scheduled route to Africa. As the leading airline in the Baltics, we continue to build our network, adding more exciting leisure destinations also for the winter season.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price *, GREEN Classic Price*, Business Riga–Marrakesh 2 flights weekly October 31, 2022 149 EUR 199 EUR 549 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability Flights between Riga and Marrakesh in Morocco will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Flights to Marrakesh are scheduled to take 5 hours and 30 minutes. Riga, 14.06.2022