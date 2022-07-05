airBaltic announces new winter destination: Gran Canaria

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that starting on November 1, 2022, it will launch new flights from Riga, Latvia to Gran Canaria, Spain. Gran Canaria is the second most visited island in the Canary Islands after Tenerife and is a well-known, attractive leisure destination for travellers all around the world.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “By adding Gran Canaria to our route network, we are delighted to expand our offering for the upcoming winter season. Gran Canaria will be one of the farthest destinations in airBaltic’s network. We are glad to connect Latvia to another sunny, exciting and well-demanded destination in the Canary Islands in addition to Tenerife, which was launched last year and has demonstrated outstanding passenger results.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price *, GREEN Classic Price*, Business Riga–Gran Canaria 2 flights weekly November 1, 2022 169 EUR 219 EUR 659 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability Flights between Riga and Gran Canaria will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Flights to Gran Canaria are scheduled to take 6 hours and 40 minutes. Riga, 05.07.2022