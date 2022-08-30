airBaltic announces its winter schedule from Riga, featuring a.o. increased frequency to Brussels

The Latvian airline airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season which will start on October 31, 2022. The airline plans to connect Riga to almost 50 destinations across its network.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “At the beginning of the winter season, we will launch our first-ever scheduled flights to Africa – Marrakesh in Morocco – and add our second destination on the Canary Islands – Gran Canaria. When preparing a schedule for the next season, we always evaluate passenger demand and analyse the market situation. Based on the results, we have made a decision to cancel a few commercially unviable routes. At the same time, as we see the demand increase for business travel, on a number of routes such as Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm and Brussels we have increased the frequency significantly compared with the previous winter.”

Flights to Marrakesh and Gran Canaria will be performed only during the winter season. The Marrakesh route will be launched on October 31, 2022, and the Gran Canaria – on November 1, 2022. Both routes will be operated until March 24, 2023.

During the upcoming winter season, airBaltic will also offer seasonal flights to the skiing resorts of Salzburg and Verona, as well as four weekly flights to Dubai and six weekly flights to Tenerife. airBaltic will also continue to offer other sunny leisure destinations such as Malaga, Barcelona, Lisbon and more.

A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

Riga, 30.08.2022