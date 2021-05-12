airBaltic announces flights to Corfu from Riga

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that starting from June 12 it will perform weekly summer seasonal flights between Riga and Greek island Corfu. The new route will be performed in cooperation with Mouzenidis Travel.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “As vaccines become more available, growing number of people across the Baltics are starting to plan their safe summer getaways. We continue to improve our schedule to offer a larger variety of sunny destinations. In total, this year we plan to offer flights on 95 routes across the Baltics.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price *, GREEN Classic Price*, Business Riga–Corfu 1 flight weekly June 12, 2021 79 EUR 125 EUR 399 EUR

This summer airBaltic offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga, including seven destinations in Italy, six destinations in Greece and six destinations in Spain in addition to many other leisure destinations.

Riga 12.05.2021