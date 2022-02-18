airBaltic announces flights to Batumi, Georgia

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that starting on May 2, 2022, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Riga and Batumi, Georgia. airBaltic has scheduled to connect both cities with two weekly flights.

Situated in Georgia and bordered by the Black Sea, Batumi is a port city that is slowly becoming one of the most popular tourist leisure destinations. It’s famous for its sunny beaches, impressive architecture and botanical gardens.

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability

Flights between Riga and Batumi will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

Riga, 16.02.2022