airBaltic announces flights between Tampere and Amsterdam

airBaltic announces that starting on June 1, 2022, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Tampere, Finland and Amsterdam, Netherlands. airBaltic has scheduled to connect both cities with two weekly flights.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive of airBaltic : “We aim to provide the best travel opportunities and connectivity with new destinations for our Finnish passengers. Therefore, we are excited to add the eighth destination from Tampere to one of the busiest European hubs.”

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability

Flights between Tampere and Amsterdam will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

Starting from May 2022, airBaltic will perform direct flights from Tampere to Oslo (Norway) and Copenhagen (Denmark), Frankfurt and Munich (both Germany) as well as sunny leisure destinations Malaga (Spain) and Rhodes (Greece) in addition to continuing flights to Riga (Latvia).

Tampere, 22.04.2022