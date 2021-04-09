airBaltic announces flights between Tallinn and Munich, and between Riga and Heraklion, Santorini, Naples

Flights between Riga and Heraklion will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

airBaltic announces that starting on June 4, 2021, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Riga and Naples in Italy. airBaltic has planned to connect both cities with two weekly flights.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are delighted to add Naples to our summer 2021 route map. We are eager to offer the best connections between Riga and sunny leisure destinations once the epidemiological situation improves this summer. We are optimistic about the summers and looking forward to offering more and more safe connections from the Baltics.”

Roberto Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer of GESAC, Naples Airport Management Company: “The new connection introduces two important news: it is the first time that Naples has a direct flight to Riga and that airBaltic operates scheduled flights from Naples airport. It is an extremely positive message in this period as the enhancement of air connectivity stimulates the entire tourist industry. In order to ensure a safe transit, we have adopted passenger-friendly and technologically advanced health measures”.