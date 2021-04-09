airBaltic announces flights between Tallinn and Munich, and between Riga and Heraklion, Santorini, Naples

airBaltic announces plans to launch new direct flights from Tallinn to Munich, Germany. airBaltic plans to offer three weekly flights between the two cities, with the first one scheduled to take place on May 1.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “airBaltic showed its strong commitment to Estonia, by continuing to serve the country in market conditions, where traffic volumes decreased significantly. Now, while rebuilding our network, we are adding new flight opportunities for those passengers that need to travel. This summer from Tallinn we intend to offer flights to 12 destinations.”
|Destination served
|Flight frequency
|Start date
|Price *, GREEN
|Price *, GREEN Classic
|Price*, Business
|Tallinn-Munich
|3 flights weekly
|May 1, 2021
|139 EUR
|229 EUR
|699 EUR
*Lowest fare (round trip), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability
airBaltic announces that starting on June 5, 2021, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Riga and Santorini in Greece. airBaltic has planned to connect both cities once a week.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “This summer season we are planning to connect Riga with many sunny destinations in the Mediterranean Sea region. We are delighted to offer safe and convenient direct travel options for travellers between Riga and the well-known Greece island Santorini.”
|Destination served
|Flight frequency
|Start date
|Price *, GREEN
|Price *, GREEN Classic
|Price*, Business
|Riga–Santorini
|1 flight weekly
|June 5, 2021
|139 EUR
|249 EUR
|679 EUR
*Lowest fare (round trip), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability
Flights between Riga and Santorini will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
airBaltic announces that starting on May 15, 2021, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Riga and Heraklion in Greece. airBaltic has planned to connect both cities with two weekly flights.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are optimistic about the upcoming summer season. If travel, in general, will be possible and the epidemiological situation will improve as the vaccination levels increase, demand for air travel will return. We will be prepared for that, thus during the upcoming days, we will be revealing several new destinations, in addition to Heraklion in Greece. ”
|Destination served
|Flight frequency
|Start date
|Price *, GREEN
|Price *, GREEN Classic
|Price*, Business
|Riga–Heraklion
|2 flights weekly
|May 15, 2021
|179 EUR
|269 EUR
|669 EUR
Flights between Riga and Heraklion will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
airBaltic announces that starting on June 4, 2021, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Riga and Naples in Italy. airBaltic has planned to connect both cities with two weekly flights.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are delighted to add Naples to our summer 2021 route map. We are eager to offer the best connections between Riga and sunny leisure destinations once the epidemiological situation improves this summer. We are optimistic about the summers and looking forward to offering more and more safe connections from the Baltics.”
Roberto Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer of GESAC, Naples Airport Management Company: “The new connection introduces two important news: it is the first time that Naples has a direct flight to Riga and that airBaltic operates scheduled flights from Naples airport. It is an extremely positive message in this period as the enhancement of air connectivity stimulates the entire tourist industry. In order to ensure a safe transit, we have adopted passenger-friendly and technologically advanced health measures”.
|Destination served
|Flight frequency
|Start date
|Price *, GREEN
|Price *, GREEN Classic
|Price*, Business
|Riga–Naples
|2 flights weekly
|June 4, 2021
|79 EUR
|135 EUR
|695 EUR
*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability
Flights between Riga and Naples will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.