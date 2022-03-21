Navigate

airBaltic announces direct flights from Vilnius to Hamburg

airBaltic announces that starting on May 3, 2022, it plans to launch new scheduled flights between Vilnius and Hamburg, Germany. airBaltic has scheduled to connect both cities with three weekly flights.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP Network Management of airBaltic: “Germany is one the key trade partners of Lithuania, thus we are glad to introduce already the third direct connection from Vilnius to Germany. This summer we hope to offer already 12 direct flights from Vilnius, providing the best connectivity to and from Lithuania.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price *, GREEN Classic Price*, Business
Vilnius-Hamburg 3 flights weekly May 3, 2022 59 EUR 105 EUR 559 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability

Flights between Vilnius and Hamburg will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic continues to offer direct flights from Vilnius to Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Kyiv, London, Munich, Oslo, Paris and Tallinn as well as convenient connections via Riga.

Vilnius 21.03.2022
