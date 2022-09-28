airBaltic announces 18 new routes from all three Baltic capitals in Summer 2023

The Latvian airline airBaltic has today published its flight schedule for the upcoming summer season next year, which will begin at the end of March 2023. The airline plans to launch 18 new routes from the Baltics and to connect Riga to almost 70 routes across its network.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “This is the largest number of new routes in a single season we have ever seen at airBaltic. We continue to be committed to our home cities in the Baltics and improving connectivity to and from the region. We are glad to expand airBaltic offering for the next summer season both with new route additions and increased flight frequencies on our existing leisure and city break routes.”

All of the routes are bookable now on www.airbaltic.com for the most attractive price levels.

Destination servedFlight frequencyStart datePrice *, GREEN
Riga – Istanbul (Turkey)4 flights weeklyApril 2, 2023179 EUR
Riga – Hannover (Germany)2 flights weeklyApril 15, 202369 EUR
Riga – Bucharest (Romania)3 flights weeklyMay 1, 202379 EUR
Riga – Porto (Portugal)2 flights weeklyMay 1, 2023149 EUR
Riga – Burgas (Bulgaria)2 flights weeklyMay 2, 202399 EUR
Riga – Bilbao (Spain)2 flights weeklyMay 4, 2023149 EUR
Riga – Tivat (Montenegro)2 flights weeklyMay 4, 202389 EUR
Riga – Yerevan (Armenia)2 flights weeklyMay 16, 2023129 EUR
Riga – Belgrade (Serbia)2 flights weeklyMay 16, 202379 EUR
Riga – Baku (Azerbaijan)2 flights weeklyMay 17, 2023149 EUR
Tallinn – Split (Croatia)2 flights weeklyMay 1, 2023109 EUR
Tallinn – Rhodes (Greece)2 flights weeklyMay 1, 2023119 EUR
Tallinn – Dubrovnik (Croatia)2 flights weeklyMay 2, 2023109 EUR
Tallinn – Heraklion (Greece)2 flights weeklyMay 3, 2023119 EUR
Vilnius – Malaga (Spain)2 flights weeklyMay 2, 2023109 EUR
Vilnius – Palma de Mallorca (Spain)2 flights weeklyMay 2, 2023109 EUR
Vilnius – Nice (France)2 flights weeklyMay 3, 202379 EUR
Vilnius – Heraklion (Greece)2 flights weeklyMay 4, 202399 EUR

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

In the upcoming summer season, airBaltic plans to add a total of 18 new routes – 10 from Riga, 4 from Tallinn and 4 from Vilnius. Additionally, the airline will increase flight frequencies on such popular routes from Riga as Barcelona, Lisbon, Rome and more.

Riga, 28.09.2022

