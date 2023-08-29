airBaltic announces 11 new routes in Summer 2024

The Latvian airline airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming summer season next year. The airline plans to launch a total of 11 new routes from all three Baltic States – Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “airBaltic continues to be the leading airline in the region, and with the launch of 11 new routes next summer, we will strengthen our position and our ambition to grow, improving the connectivity from the Baltics.”

“When preparing for the next season, we always carefully evaluate the market situation and the passenger demand. This time, we have identified an opportunity to widen our network in Central and Southeastern Europe with connections to Baltic and Nordic countries. Therefore, we are glad to expand the airBaltic offering next summer with convenient direct flights to and from this region,” Martin Gauss added.

All of the routes are bookable.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Riga (Latvia) – Alicante (Spain) 2 flights weekly February 27, 2024 129 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Tirana (Albania) 2 flights weekly May 2, 2024 89 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Sofia (Bulgaria) 3 flights weekly May 2, 2024 79 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Ljubljana (Slovenia) 2 flights weekly May 2, 2024 79 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Skopje (North Macedonia) 2 flights weekly May 2, 2024 79 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Chisinau (Moldova) 2 flights weekly May 4, 2024 79 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Pristina (Kosovo) 2 flights weekly May 4, 2024 79 EUR Tallinn (Estonia) – Billund (Denmark) 2 flights weekly May 2, 2024 79 EUR Tallinn (Estonia) – Malta 1 flight weekly May 4, 2024 109 EUR Vilnius (Lithuania) – Krakow (Poland) 2 flights weekly May 3, 2024 59 EUR Riga (Latvia) – Palanga (Lithuania) – Amsterdam (the Netherlands) 2 flights weekly May 29, 2024 99 EUR

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees, and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability