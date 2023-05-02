airBaltic and Turkish Airlines start codeshare cooperation

The Latvian airline airBaltic and the national flag carrier of Türkiye – Turkish Airlines – jointly announce the commencement of a codeshare partnership, effective as of May 1, 2023. The agreement enables both carriers to provide more flexibility to their passengers on direct flights between Türkiye and Latvia.

airBaltic President and CEO Martin Gauss: “We are glad to enter a codeshare agreement with our partners – Turkish Airlines – on our new flights between Riga, Latvia and Istanbul, Türkiye. This partnership enables local Baltic travellers to benefit from the wide network of Turkish Airlines globally and the local travellers in Türkiye are now able to enjoy a great variety of airBaltic’s destinations in Europe and beyond. We are looking forward to a successful, long-standing collaboration together.”

Turkish Airlines’ CEO Mr Bilal Ek?i: “We are excited about our new partnership with airBaltic that both our corporate and leisure customers will benefit from. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Latvia in our unique geography that cradled many civilizations throughout history, while also encouraging travel from Türkiye to the fascinating city of Riga.”

Within the scope of the codeshare cooperation, airBaltic and Turkish Airlines place their marketing flight numbers on each Riga-Istanbul flight and vice versa. The codeshare agreement attracts an increasing number of passengers and allows customers of both carriers to benefit from seamless connectivity via their hubs.

As announced previously, this summer season airBaltic will launch its highest-ever number of new routes in a single season so far – a total of 20 new routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere. Among the new destinations is also Istanbul, to which airBaltic launched four weekly flights on April 2, 2023.

Riga, 02.05.2023