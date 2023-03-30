airBaltic and Tarom extend codeshare agreement

The Latvian national airline airBaltic and the Romanian national air transport company Tarom have extended a codeshare partnership starting from May 1, following the new direct route Riga-Bucharest opening by airBaltic. This will provide passengers with new advantages – to connect each other networks via partner hubs Riga and Bucharest, and increased flexibility and seamless connections between both airline networks.

airBaltic customers will benefit from increased frequency of flights to their desired destinations in the region (Budapest, Sofia and Chisinau), while Tarom passengers will have seamless connectivity to the Baltics and beyond to other airBaltic destinations.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are delighted to extend our fruitful codeshare partnership with Tarom, which will allow us to offer more travel options and flexibility to our customers. By joining forces, we can better serve our passengers, offering them seamless connectivity and more choices when planning their travels.”

Costin Iordache, CEO of Tarom: “We are glad and honoured to extend this partnership with airBaltic, a much respected European airline that we share a lot of values with, in terms of high operational integrity and customer experience. We selected routes that we believe our passengers will be very interested in, and have been able to put together an important number of destinations, which will cater for the increased offer of this year.”