airBaltic and SAS extend codeshare to flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen

airBaltic and SAS are extending their codeshare agreement, starting cooperation on the direct airBaltic flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen. Finnish customers will now benefit from convenient access to SAS worldwide network via both cities.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “SAS is a strong connectivity provider globally, and a long-time partner of airBaltic. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership and the air traffic ties between Tampere and the world. We are looking forward to the partnership and through that offering better travel opportunities to the passengers around the world.”

As of May 2022, airBaltic will offer direct flights from Tampere to Oslo, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Munich, Malaga and Rhodes as well as convenient connections via Riga.