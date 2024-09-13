airBaltic and Lufthansa Group extend and expand wet-lease partnership for three more years

Latvian carrier airBaltic and Lufthansa Group are extending their wet lease partnership for an additional three years, starting in the summer of 2025. Under this agreement, airBaltic will operate scheduled flights for Lufthansa Group using its fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with up to 21 planes deployed.

In addition to wet-leasing A220 aircraft to SWISS and Lufthansa, airBaltic will now also deploy four of its aircraft in Brussels for Brussels Airlines and some more planes in Vienna for Austrian Airlines.

Martin Gauss, airBaltic’s CEO, emphasised that the airline has become a leading premium wet lease provider in Europe, and the partnership highlights its reputation for reliability and high-quality service: “Throughout the recent years, airBaltic has earned a reputation as one of the leading premium wet lease providers in Europe. The wet-lease business has become a crucial element of the airBaltic growth strategy, complementing our scheduled operations from our existing bases. The efficient single-type fleet of modern Airbus A220-300s and our high-quality onboard service have been key to this success.”

This collaboration supports airBaltic’s growth strategy while continuing to serve its extensive route network across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa is reportedly exploring a potential investment in airBaltic ahead of its planned IPO, which could occur by the end of 2024 or in early 2025. Discussions are at an early stage, with no final decision made.