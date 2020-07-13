airBaltic and Icelandair announce codeshare agreement

Icelandair and airBaltic have signed a codeshare agreement that opens new markets for the carriers by allowing them to sell and issue airline tickets jointly throughout their networks. airBaltic customers will benefit from convenient access to Iceland and North America. At the same time, Icelandair passengers can now purchase a ticket to a number of airBaltic destinations in the Baltics and beyond.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased to add Icelandair as another strong partner to our existing network of codeshare airlines. Our strong network of partners enables us to further improve the connectivity of Baltic states. We are looking forward to the partnership with Icelandair and through that offering our passengers better travel opportunities around the world.”

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO Icelandair Group: “By connecting our networks, we will offer our passengers more options of travelling to the Baltics and Eastern Europe and, in turn, provide airBaltic customers with valuable connections to Iceland and various destinations in North America. In addition, travellers will be able to benefit from a stopover in Iceland where they can experience our home country on their way to their final destination.”

Currently, airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga to various European business hubs and to such popular leisure destinations as Dubrovnik, Rijeka and Split in Croatia, Barcelona in Spain, Nice in France, Larnaca in Cyprus as well as Rome, Catania and Milan in Italy. In addition, during upcoming weeks airBaltic will launch direct flights from Riga to Billund (Denmark), Reykjavik (Iceland), Madrid (Spain), Zurich (Switzerland), Turku (Finland), Warsaw (Poland), Prague (Czech Republic), Stuttgart (Germany), Budapest (Hungary) and Liepaja (Latvia). By the end of August 2020, airBaltic plans to connect Baltics on 69 routes. airBaltic also offers various direct services from Tallinn and Vilnius. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic is in close cooperation with the authorities to monitor the situation and is flexible to adjust the flight schedule if needed. Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey.

Riga, July 13, 2020