airBaltic and Fokker Next Gen pave the way for hydrogen-powered aircraft innovation

Fokker Next Gen N.V. and airBaltic have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to spearhead the development of a revolutionary liquid hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft. With entry into service slated for 2035, this collaboration signifies a significant stride in aviation innovation and underscores airBaltic’s commitment to sustainability and regional economic growth.

Under the MoU, airBaltic will lend its expertise to Fokker Next Gen, providing valuable insights to tailor the aircraft design to fit the airline’s operational needs. Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising the airline’s dedication to industry-wide decarbonisation efforts.

Fokker Next Gen, renowned for its prowess in aircraft design and assembly, is poised to revolutionise the industry with its liquid hydrogen-fuelled aircraft. Equipped with a dual fuel system, the aircraft can also operate on sustainable aviation fuel or kerosene when necessary.

The collaboration aligns with airBaltic’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050 and underscores the shared goal of advancing operational excellence and exploring innovative solutions. Juriaan Kellermann, CEO of Fokker Next Gen, emphasised the significance of airBaltic’s engagement in pioneering hydrogen-powered aircraft, citing its potential to propel both technological innovation and economic growth in the Dutch and Latvian regions.

This partnership epitomises a concerted effort to harness the potential of liquid hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft, heralding a new era of sustainability and efficiency in aviation.