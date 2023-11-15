airBaltic and Delta Air Lines commence codeshare partnership

Latvian national carrier airBaltic and American airline Delta Air Lines have officially launched their codeshare collaboration, effective November 22, 2023. This partnership responds to escalating transatlantic travel demand, offering Delta customers seamless connections and increased flexibility between North America and the Baltic region via airBaltic services.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed the significance of this milestone for Latvia and airBaltic, highlighting the opportunities created by the collaboration with Delta Air Lines. This venture not only aims to attract new passengers but also enhances global visibility and connectivity for the Baltics, foreseeing a fruitful, enduring partnership.

Delta will place its code on 20 airBaltic-operated routes serving Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius, solidifying their commitment to broadening access to destinations across the U.S. Alain Bellemare, Delta’s Executive Vice President and President International, emphasised the importance of strengthened partnerships in expanding Delta’s global network.

The codeshare initiative follows the Latvian Civil Aviation Association’s attainment of a Category 1 rating from the Federal Aviation Administration’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme. This certification reflects compliance with safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and enables codeshare operations with U.S. carriers.

airBaltic currently operates over 100 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere, facilitating connections to numerous destinations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.