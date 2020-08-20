airBaltic and Airbus revise A220-300 delivery schedule to complete firm order in 2024

Latvian airline airBaltic and Airbus have signed an agreement on a revised Airbus A220-300 delivery schedule for the remaining 28 jets airBaltic has on order. It will complete the firm order of 50 Airbus A220-300 jets by early 2024.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “The recent crisis enabled us to push forward our decision to introduce an Airbus A220-300 single type fleet. It allows us to minimize complexity and benefit from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft. We will continue our growth and add more capacity provided by additional jets in the future as outlined by the Destination 2025 CLEAN business plan.”

The airline plans to receive three additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft by the end of 2020. airBaltic also holds options for an additional 30 aircraft of the same type.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and the staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more.

The new aircraft is also considerably quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO 2 and NO X emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

Riga, 20.08.2020