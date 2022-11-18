airBaltic aircraft participates in the Ceremonial Parade for 104th anniversary of Republic of Latvia

Today, on November 18, 2022, the Latvian national airline airBaltic, honouring the 104 th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia, will take part in the ceremonial parade. It will perform an overflight with Airbus A220-300 aircraft, decorated in red-white-red colours of the Latvian flag and the name of the capital Riga. The airBaltic’s aircraft will be visible during the parade, starting at 13:30 local time, along the November 11 th Embankment, as well as on Latvian Television.

This will be already the third time (previously in 2018 and 2019), that airBaltic participates in the national holiday ceremonial parade. The aircraft on this honourable mission will be flown by experienced and highly qualified Latvian pilots.

In 2018, airBaltic presented a unique gift to Latvia on its centenary – a special livery of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. This was the first airBaltic’s aircraft, whose paintwork was designed as a work of art, depicting the national symbol on it. In addition, in order to strengthen its position in the Baltics and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way, the fleet of airBaltic has been supplemented with Airbus A220-300 aircraft, decorated in the colours of the Lithuanian and Estonian flags as well.

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections from Riga to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.

Riga, 18.11.2022