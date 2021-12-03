airBaltic Airbus A220 slid off runway during landing at Riga

The Latvian airline airBaltic confirms that on December 3, 2021, during a heavy snowfall, its flight BT102 from Stockholm to Riga performed with Airbus A220-300 YL-CSE aircraft slid off the runway during the landing at Riga Airport.

There were no injuries, and all 44 passengers were safely transported to the terminal and the aircraft will be towed to the hangar for inspection.

airBaltic is working closely with authorities and will give an update later today.

airBaltic apologises to all passengers for the inconveniences encountered.

airBaltic, December 3, 2021