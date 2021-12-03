airBaltic Airbus A220 slid off runway during landing at Riga

The Latvian airline airBaltic confirms that on December 3, 2021, during a heavy snowfall, its flight BT102 from Stockholm to Riga performed with Airbus A220-300 YL-CSE aircraft slid off the runway during the landing at Riga Airport.

There were no injuries, and all 44 passengers were safely transported to the terminal and the aircraft will be towed to the hangar for inspection.

airBaltic is working closely with authorities and will give an update later today.

airBaltic apologises to all passengers for the inconveniences encountered.

airBaltic, December 3, 2021

During the airport closure, flights may be cancelled, delayed or diverted to other airports. Passengers who are due to fly to or from Riga Airport in the next few hours are advised to contact their airlines to clarify information on the scheduled flight.

Currently, 9 flights are diverted to reserve airports, 4 arrivals and 4 departures are cancelled, 21 scheduled flights and 2 non-scheduled flights are delayed. The arrival is delayed by 21 scheduled flights (including 9 diversions) and 4 non-scheduled flights.