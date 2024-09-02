airBaltic advances towards privatisation with share structure simplification

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, is progressing in its preparations for an initial public offering (IPO), following a decision by the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers on August 30, 2024.

To attract investors, airBaltic plans to consolidate its four existing share classes into one, simplifying its share structure and improving capital efficiency. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the airline’s equity and offset past losses.

The IPO aims to raise capital and attract new investors, including private retail investors. airBaltic operates over 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus.