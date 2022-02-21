airBaltic adds flights to Malta, Yerevan, Baku

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that during the summer 2022 season it will offer passengers flights from Riga to Malta, Yerevan (Armenia) and Baku (Azerbaijan).

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic : “As the travel industry recovers, we are once again able to offer our passengers more travel opportunities. We hadn’t flown to Malta or Baku since 2019 and are excited to return. Before the pandemic, we had planned to launch flights to Yerevan, now we can offer flights to and from the Armenian capital.”

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability

During the upcoming summer season, airBaltic will also continue to offer flights from Riga to Dubai and Tenerife. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs. In addition, airBaltic offers a wide variety of leisure destinations from Riga, Latvia.

Riga, 21.02.2022