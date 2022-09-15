airBaltic adds daily flights from Tampere to Amsterdam for winter season

airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season which will start on October 31, 2022. The airline plans to connect Tampere to four destinations, offering its first-ever daily flights from Tampere to Amsterdam. Additionally, the airline will continue to offer almost 50 transfer destinations via its Riga base.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “When preparing a schedule for the next season, we always carefully evaluate passenger demand and analyse the market situation. We are glad to offer our Finnish customers our first daily service from Tampere to Amsterdam – one of the major European aviation hubs.”

In the upcoming winter season, airBaltic will offer direct flights from Tampere to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Malaga, Munich and Riga. Suspended will be scheduled flights to Frankfurt and Oslo. One of the airline’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft will be based in Tampere for the winter.

