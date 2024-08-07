airBaltic achieves record passenger numbers and growth in July 2024

airBaltic, the Latvian airline, reported a strong performance in July, carrying 560,200 passengers, marking a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. The airline also performed 4,550 flights, a 6% rise from July 2023. Record passenger numbers were set at airBaltic bases in Estonia and Lithuania, with increases of 14% (92,000 passengers) and 24% (80,000 passengers) respectively.

Pauls C?l?tis, Chief Operations Officer of airBaltic, highlighted the airline’s operational success and record-setting performance in its home markets. With over 130 routes, including 20 new ones and 24 code-share partners, airBaltic continues to offer extensive connectivity across the Baltics and beyond. For the upcoming winter season, airBaltic plans to launch six new routes from the Baltic States, enhancing travel options for both leisure and business passengers.

Additionally, airBaltic achieved a record-high Load Factor of 88.8% in July, a 5.8 percentage point increase from last year.

airBaltic’s network spans across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region, operating from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and seasonally from Gran Canaria.