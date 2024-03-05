airBaltic achieves record-breaking profits and expansion in 2023, eyes potential IPO in 2024

Latvian airline airBaltic reported a historic profit of EUR 34 million in its Annual Report for 2023, marking a substantial increase of EUR 88 million from the previous year. The company’s revenue reached an all-time high of EUR 668 million, a 34% rise compared to 2022.

President and CEO Martin Gauss highlighted the successful year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with a focus on a potential initial public offering (IPO).

Key achievements include the highest EBITDAR of EUR 159 million, a 36% increase in carried passengers to 4.5 million, and the launch of 38 new routes, expanding the network to 126 routes.

The airline remains the world’s largest Airbus A220-300 operator, with plans for further expansion.