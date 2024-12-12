airBaltic achieves record-breaking November passenger traffic

By
André Orban
-
0
0

airBaltic set a new November record, carrying 400,600 passengers—a 23% increase year-over-year—with an improved load factor of 81.8%, up by 8.5 percentage points. The airline also operated 3,640 flights, a 5% rise from November 2023.

CEO Martin Gauss attributed the strong performance to sustained demand across all bases and recent strategic expansions, including nine new routes and codeshare partnerships. Despite winter season challenges, airBaltic continues to enhance global connectivity, driving unprecedented growth and passenger milestones.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.