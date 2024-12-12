airBaltic achieves record-breaking November passenger traffic

airBaltic set a new November record, carrying 400,600 passengers—a 23% increase year-over-year—with an improved load factor of 81.8%, up by 8.5 percentage points. The airline also operated 3,640 flights, a 5% rise from November 2023.

CEO Martin Gauss attributed the strong performance to sustained demand across all bases and recent strategic expansions, including nine new routes and codeshare partnerships. Despite winter season challenges, airBaltic continues to enhance global connectivity, driving unprecedented growth and passenger milestones.