airBaltic achieves 99.8% flight regularity in 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic has further improved its world-class regularity rate, performing 99.8% of its planned flights in 2018. It is an improvement of 0.4 percentage points compared to 2017 and means that only 0.2% of flights were cancelled last year due to different circumstances, including delays caused by strikes in European airports and weather conditions.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “When a notable proportion of our clients travel using a transfer via Riga, it is instrumental for us to provide them a reliable service. As one of the most punctual carriers globally, we always strive to improve our service and our passengers can count on us.”

“Even though last summer in Europe was especially tough due to widespread strikes across the continent, we maintained the world-leading punctuality and regularity ratings, enabling passengers to use our convenient connections with ease,” Martin Gauss added.

On January 3, 2019, it was announced that the Latvian airline airBaltic has been recognized as the most punctual airline in Europe for 2018 by OAG analysts, who tracked the performance of a total of over 58 million flight records. airBaltic has been on the top of the global on-time performance ranking for the past five consecutive years.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv. In addition, next summer airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen.

Riga, January 9, 2019