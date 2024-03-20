airBaltic adds three new routes from the Baltics; increases frequencies on existing destinations

airBaltic has announced a further expansion from the Baltics by adding three new routes – Riga–Madeira (Portugal), Tallinn–Kittilä (Finland) and Vilnius–Oslo Torp (Norway) – for the upcoming winter season (start at the end of October 2024).

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased to announce our further expansions from the Baltics by launching these new routes. Madeira is a unique destination in our network and offers a fantastic leisure experience with its magnificent scenery and breath-taking nature. Additionally, the new routes – from Tallinn and Vilnius to Kittilä and Oslo, will serve as a destinations for both leisure and business travel.”

“When preparing for the upcoming season, we are constantly evaluating the market and are committed to further improve the connectivity to and from the region. In 2024, we will operate a record high number of routes from our home bases more than ever before, enhancing the global connectivity, which is generating significant interest and is set to offer passengers a wide range of travel options,” Martin Gauss added.

Riga (Latvia) – Madeira (Portugal): three weekly flights from 28 October 2024

Vilnius (Lithuania) – Oslo Torp (Norway): two weekly flights from 29 October 2024

Tallinn (Estonia) – Kittilä (Finland): up to two weekly flights from 21 December 2024

In addition to new destinations airBaltic will increase flight frequencies on routes from Riga to Stockholm, Prague, Tampere, and more, as well, as from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gran Canaria, and from Vilnius to Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and more. Furthermore, the airline will continue to operate some of its seasonal routes during the winter season, including Riga–Ljubljana, Riga–Baku (November), Tallinn– Malta (November), Vilnius–Lisbon and Vilnius–Hamburg.