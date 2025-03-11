airBaltic achieves record-breaking February performance in 2025

Latvian airline airBaltic has set new milestones for passenger numbers in February 2025. The airline carried a record-breaking 289,500 passengers across all its bases, marking a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the number of flights operated rose to 2,970, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase, while the load factor improved by 0.1 percentage points to 77.1%. These figures represent the highest passenger numbers recorded for February in the airline’s history, the airline proudly wrote in a press release.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, commented on the achievement: “2025 started with already two months of continued growth. We are pleased to see more passengers choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline, reinforcing our position as the leading carrier in the Baltic States. February is one of the quietest months in aviation, with travel demand traditionally being lower than in other months. However, we maintained a stable performance throughout the month, achieving the highest-ever February passenger numbers in airBaltic’s history. With our extensive network across Europe and beyond, we remain committed to providing the best global connectivity from the Baltic region to destinations worldwide.”

In addition to its operational success, airBaltic reached another milestone by becoming the first European airline to offer free high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on its flights. Gauss highlighted this development, stating: “With this innovation, we aim to enhance the passenger experience and attract even more travelers, marking a new era of seamless in-flight connectivity across our network.”

airBaltic’s February 2025 Performance at a Glance:

Metric February 2025 February 2024 Change Number of passengers 289,500 277,700 +4% Number of flights 2,970 2,840 +5% Load factor 77.1% 77.0% +0.1pp