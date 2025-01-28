2024 in review: airBaltic achieves record growth and expands fleet

Latvian airline airBaltic celebrated a milestone year in 2024, carrying a record 8.3 million passengers (+73,000 flights) with an 81.2% load factor. The fleet grew to 49 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with plans to double to 100 by 2030.

The airline also launched new codeshare agreements with SWISS, Air Canada, and Bulgaria Air, while extending partnerships with Lufthansa and British Airways.

Achievements included becoming Europe’s first airline to test SpaceX’s Starlink internet, introducing flexible ticket types, and expanding sustainable aviation fuel usage. The airline launched its Baltic Cargo Hub and marked key anniversaries, like 20 years of its Riga base.

With 130+ routes, a focus on innovation, and sustainability, airBaltic aims to further connect the Baltics and beyond.