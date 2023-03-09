airBaltic flight slid off runway in Riga due to heavy snow

The Latvian airline airBaltic confirms that on March 8, 2023, at 21:17 UTC (23:17 local time) during a heavy snowfall, its flight BT694 from Paris to Riga performed with Airbus A220-300 registered YL-AAP, the nose wheel slid off the hard runway surface after the landing at Riga Airport.

There are no injuries, and all 89 passengers and 7 crew members were safely transported to the terminal, and the aircraft will be towed to the hangar for inspection.

The runway was closed for 3 hours and airBaltic diverted four other incoming flights to Vilnius and Tallinn.

airBaltic apologises to all passengers for the inconvenience encountered.

Riga, 9.03.2023