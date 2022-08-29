Thai AirAsia X Spreads its wings to Australia: direct flights from Bangkok to Sydney and Melbourne

Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) announces two low-fare services to Australia, flying direct from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Melbourne and Sydney for the very first time, commencing 1 and 2 December 2022.

Four weekly flights direct from Bangkok to Sydney Airport depart on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and to Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine) three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The return flights on the same days from Australia to Thailand, start from just AUD 299 each way providing incredible value as well as the opportunity to stimulate and attract Australian visitors back to the Kingdom. Premium flatbeds on both routes are now on sale from just AUD 1,199.

Served by the spacious 377-seat Airbus A330 aircraft with 12 upfront business-class reclining seats for extra comfort and 365 economy seats, including a quiet zone from rows 7 – 14, both new routes provide convenient, economical and affordable travel between Australia and Thailand whether for leisure, visiting friends and family or international studies.

Mr Tassapon Bijleveld, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia X, said “Thailand and Australia have maintained strong relations for over 70 years, and Australia is among the top three educational destinations for Thai students as well as a leading travel destination for Thai tourists.

“Thai AirAsia X is very excited to be adding Sydney and Melbourne as two key destinations in Australia this year, with a priority on these two cities as amongst the most popular to return to first.

“Having recently resumed services to South Korea and Japan, we are thrilled that we are now expanding to Sydney and Melbourne as our next key growth markets. As Australia’s largest cities, they both have much to offer in terms of strong economy, tourism and education, making them prime additions to Thai AirAsia X’s growing network.

“Thais love Australia and Australians love Thailand and we are confident that these new and direct services will prove popular. Thai AirAsia X is fully ready to serve these direct flights between Bangkok and Australia, be it for leisure, business or education.

“Bangkok is a one-stop shop for nightlife, culture, shopping and local Thai cuisine for international travellers. Not only that but it’s a key hub for Australian travellers to have a world of destinations to fly to from there throughout AirAsia’s vast network which they can connect to through Bangkok to many more leisure favourite destinations including Phuket and throughout Asean,” Mr Tassapon said.

Greg Botham, Chief Commercial Officer Sydney Airport, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Thai AirAsia X as our newest international carrier as we continue to support the recovery of our international network.

“Bangkok is a fantastic city with great connectivity to the regions of Thailand and is an incredibly popular destination for Australian leisure and business travellers. This service will provide a great, low-cost option for Australians looking to secure travel over the busy end-of-year holidays to one of Asia’s most exciting destinations.”

Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos added that the new service provides travellers with more options and, as of December, increases the total number of return services between Melbourne and Asian cities to more than 420 each week.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thai AirAsia X to the Melbourne Airport family. Thailand is a favourite destination of Australians, and we expect these new direct services will be popular, particularly among leisure travellers keen to get back to Southeast Asia to experience the country’s incredible food, beaches and culture,” he said.

“This new route will also drive tourism into Victoria and support a growing Thai international student market. Prior to the pandemic, Thailand was one of the state’s top 10 international student source markets and an important part of our economy.

“International travel is ramping up strongly, and we are back to almost 60 percent of pre-Covid.

international traveller numbers. With confidence in travel increasing and the introduction of new services such as this connection to Bangkok, we are really pleased with the outlook for international travel.”

Australia remains a key market for the AirAsia brand. Malaysia-based AirAsia X, the affiliate long haul sister airline of Thai AirAsia X, has also recently announced new direct services from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney commencing 9 September and to Perth, Melbourne and Auckland (via Sydney) which commence in November this year.

Australia 29 August, 2022