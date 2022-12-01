Thai AirAsia X now flies direct Melbourne-Bangkok for the first time!

Thai AirAsia X touched down in Melbourne for the first time today just after 2pm local time, delivering direct services to and from the Victorian and Thailand capital cities with the best value fares to meet huge pent up demand.

Mr Tassapon Bijleveld, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia X, stated that “This is Thai AirAsia X’s (XJ) first direct route between Melbourne, Australia and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), Thailand. The route has been initially launched with three flights per week on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and plans to increase services in line with future forecast demand.

“Thailand is an incredibly popular destination for Australian travelers, not only to Bangkok but to provinces including Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai and many more.

The inaugural flight landed at 2pm local Melbourne time with a load factor of over 80 percent and departed to Bangkok with a completely full flight. Consumer demand is only expected to increase during the end of the year peak season when Asia’s low cost leader will also be carrying out a variety of campaigns and promotions to stimulate air travel for Australian tourists.”

“Australians love Thailand and visitors to Bangkok can now experience dynamic shopping, rich art and culture and its renowned cuisine and nightlife at great value on our comfortable and affordable widebody aircraft. At the same time,Thailand is a regional hub from which AirAsia offers a broad range of flights where Australians love to travel to, with over 100 destinations across Asia now on sale.

“We wish to thank our airport and industry partners which have helped make these new services a reality,” Mr Tassapon said.

Melbourne Airport Chief of Public Affairs Jai McDermott said: “Today we welcome Thai AirAsia X to the Melbourne Airport family. It’s the first time the low-cost carrier will fly between the two cities, a move that will drive tourism for both destinations and increase connectivity.

“This new service between Melbourne and Bangkok means more competition, and that’s always great news for consumers.”

This latest route provides an opportunity for Thai travellers to visit Melbourne, Australia at an affordable price. Marketing efforts for the route have been well supported in Thailand, in line with the recovering tourism industry post COVID-19.

Thai AirAsia X will serve Melbourne – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi-BKK) three times a week on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday starting 1 December before launching Sydney – Bangkok to operate four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday tomorrow, on 2 December. AirAsia is well known for its commitment to great value fares and a commitment to the highest standards of health, safety and wellbeing.

Flight Schedule

BANGKOK (SUVARNABHUMI) BKK – SYDNEY (SYD)

BANGKOK (SUVARNABHUMI) BKK – MELBOURNE (MEL)

XJ382 BKK SYD 00.30 14.15 Mon/Tue/Fri/Sat 2 Dec 2022 XJ383 SYD BKK 15.45 21.35 Mon/Tue/Fri/Sat 2 Dec 2022 XJ390 BKK MEL 00.20 14.00 Wed/Thu/Sun 1 Dec 2022 XJ391 MEL BKK 15.30 21.15 Wed/Thu/Sun 1 Dec 2022 Flight No. Departure Arrival Estimated Departure (Local Time) Estimated Arrival (Local Time) Day Effective Date MELBOURNE, 1 December 2022