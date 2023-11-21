AirAsia Malaysia introduces daily Kuala Lumpur – Perth flights from 11 March 2024

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will inaugurate daily Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Perth, Australia flights as from 11 March 2024. As sister airline AirAsia X already operates a daily frequency between the to cities, passengers will enjoy an increased frequency to and from the capital of largest city of Western Australia.

Riad Asmat, the CEO of AirAsia Malaysia, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are thrilled to announce our very first route to Australia, operated by AirAsia Malaysia (AK), complementing the daily medium-haul operations currently flown between Perth and Kuala Lumpur by our affiliate airline AirAsia X (AAX). Just as we seamlessly complement AAX’s Fly-Thru connecting services from numerous medium-haul destinations, including Australia to Asean and beyond. With new specification aircraft models capable of flying beyond the usual four-hour radius, this enhanced range facilitates extended connections between destinations, opening up new possibilities. With the addition of new model A321neo aircraft joining the AirAsia Malaysia fleet, including longer range capability, we are now able to make these services to Australia a reality.”

Perth has consistently been one of AirAsia’s most sought-after destinations, attracting travelers for leisure, tourism, education, as well as visiting family and friends due to its close proximity to Southeast Asia. In the period from 1 January to 30 October 2023, approximately 30,000 guests flew from Malaysia to Perth, with the top five nationalities being Australians, Malaysians, Indians, Chinese, and New Zealanders. Anticipating a surge in demand, AirAsia believes that now is the opportune time to expand its network into this new market in Western Australia, with plans to introduce more routes in the region in the near future.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, AirAsia is offering promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Perth starting from RM559 (less than €120) all-in one way.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) Flight Schedule from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Perth (PER):

Route:

Kuala Lumpur – Perth Flight No: AK604 Departure: 14:10 Arrival: 19:50 Frequency: Daily

Perth – Kuala Lumpur Flight No: AK605 Departure: 20:40 Arrival: 02:40 Frequency: Daily