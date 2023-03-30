AirAsia announces launch of inaugural Perth – Jakarta direct route as air travel demand contintues to rebound

Indonesia AirAsia announces it is flying from Jakarta to Perth for the first time, commencing 2 June 2023.

Fares on this inaugural route went on sale today starting from just AUD179 / IDR1,299,000.

Supported by the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia (TWA) and the Perth Airport, the direct service will run four times a week initially, delivering over 1,400 visitor seats weekly through Perth and Jakarta Airports, with plans to grow in line with demand. The new route was announced today in a ceremonial event in Perth, Australia, attended by representatives from the TWA, Perth Airport, Indonesia AirAsia and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Indonesia AirAsia is now the only airline flying this popular route between Jakarta and Perth post-pandemic. Two-way travel between Indonesia and Australia has always been incredibly popular for a number of reasons including the convenient flight time and appeal of both destinations for shopping, dining, adventure, beaches, as well as education. According to the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the number of Indonesian students in Australia this year alone has already reached more than 20,000, an increase from 15,000 in 2022.

CEO of Indonesia AirAsia, Veranita Yosephine, expressed her excitement and optimism of the new route, “This is the first time Indonesia AirAsia has ever flown on this route – thanks to our tourism and airport partners for helping to make these new services a reality. We foresee this new Jakarta – Perth route will be very popular for leisure travellers wanting to see more of Indonesia and for the more than 270 million Indonesians (more than ten million residents in Jakarta alone) wanting to visit Perth and West Australia for business, leisure, studying and visiting friends and family.

“With the great support of Tourism West Australia and Perth Airport, we are confident these new services connecting the Indonesian capital with West Australia, will be in strong demand, especially because from Jakarta Australians can also fly on to many incredibly popular and other relatively unknown gems throughout Indonesia like Lake Toba, Labuan Bajo, and the newest destination Lampung province in Sumatera.”

The Western Australian Minister of Tourism, Hon. Roger Cook MLA, said, “The launch of this important Air Asia flight affirms Perth’s reputation as the Western Gateway to Australia. Having a direct connection with Jakarta will drive visitors from the priority inbound market of Indonesia to Western Australia, to experience our beautiful state and engage with our incredible tourism industry, injecting millions into our economy and creating jobs for West Australians. We strongly encourage Indonesians – particularly those with friends and family in our state – to take advantage of these fantastic new flights and visit your loved ones here in Western Australia.”

Meanwhile, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Perth, Listiana Operananta, emphasized the importance of this new route, “The direct flight between Jakarta and Perth by Air Asia reflects the hope for collected recovery in various sectors, especially in the travel and tourism industry.”

Furthermore, Operananta said, “The route will serve as a connection and accelerator engine for enhancing Indonesia and West Australia cooperation, especially with Jakarta as the gateway to Indonesia and, more importantly, to the broader region in ASEAN.”

Acting CEO of Perth Airport, Kate Holsgrove, said, “This new service to and from Jakarta will deliver a significant boost for the business and tourism sectors and the broader economy. More than 60 percent of the world’s population lives on our doorstep in Asia. Perth is closer than Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to 17 of Asia’s top 20 most populated cities – including Jakarta. Indonesia AirAsia is currently the only airline flying this route, and we look forward to working with the airline to grow the market so that it can become a daily connection for Perth.”

The new route from Jakarta to Perth will use the A320 aircraft with 180 seats capacity. The flight duration is 4.5 and the flight frequency is 4x a week with the schedule as below. Fares go on sale today at an unbeatable value for travel commencing from 2 June 2023.

Destination Flight no. Flight Schedule Open For Sale Flight Commencement Date STD STA CGK-PER QZ 532 18:05 23:20 30 March 2023 02 June 2023 PER-CGK QZ533 00:15 04:00

Tourism West Australia and AirAsia Group have launched numerous joint marketing campaigns in the past to promote West Australia as a destination as well as popular Muslim attractions and offerings in and around Perth and West Australia. Indonesia AirAsia is currently flying three daily flights between Perth and Bali due to soaring demand delivering over 7,000 visitor seats weekly through Perth and Denpasar airports alone. While starting with 4 weekly services from Jakarta, providing over 1,400 visitor seats weekly through Perth Airport (or over 700 to West Australia), the airline will review opportunities to expand these services in the future based on demand.

AirAsia is Asia’s low-cost leader which stimulates air travel and tourism everywhere it flies with one of the biggest networks, largest fleets and best value fares across Asia and Asia Pacific. The airline’s Motto – now everyone can fly – underpins the promise to democratize air travel and enable all to afford to fly.

As the world’s best low-cost airline with a strong network to various countries, AirAsia continues to make various efforts to support tourism in Asia and Asia Pacific. AirAsia also continues to urge customers who will be travelling to implement health protocols by fulfilling travel requirements according to the latest provisions set by the respective government.

Perth, 30 March 2023