AirAsia Airbus departs Langkawi Airport, Malaysia but immediately heads back

On 30 December, an AirAsia Airbus operated domestic flight AK9327 between Langkawi and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Just after take-off, the aircraft headed back to Langkawi. Shortly after landing, the crew prompted an emergency evacuation for the 151 passengers. Why the aircraft headed back is not known.

Twitter user Imaan Jeffry commented: “Emergency landing but thanks to AirAsia crews for their calmness and support. Alhamdulillah all of us were safe for today’s incident.“

