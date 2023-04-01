AirAsia X returns to the Gold Coast as the only carrier flying directly between Malaysia and Queensland

AirAsia X (AAX) today launched the long-awaited resumption of services to its first-ever route to Gold Coast, Australia, after a hiatus of more than two years due to the pandemic.

The inaugural flight (operated by Airbus A330-300 registered 9M-XXK) departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) on 31 March at 23.25 local time and landed at Gold Coast International Airport on 1 April at 09.25 local time. In celebration of the newly resumed services to the coastal city, all guests on the inaugural flight were treated to a special send-off ceremony before boarding and a welcoming event on arrival.

The Gold Coast is the airline’s fourth destination in Australia. With the relaunch of this service, AAX is set to strengthen its position as the leading low-cost airline connecting Australia to Asia’s key destinations and the only carrier flying direct between Malaysia and the state of Queensland.

A press conference was held at Gold Coast Airport to celebrate the momentous event which was attended by Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport; Amelia Evans, Queensland Airports Limited CEO; Karen Bolinger, Destination Gold Coast Interim CEO; Dato’ Fam Lee Ee, AirAsia X Board of Director; and Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X CEO amongst other key airport and tourism stakeholders.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said AirAsia X was predicted to generate $45.6 million for the Gold Coast’s visitor economy.

“These direct services from Kuala Lumpur have been secured by the Palaszczuk Government’s $200 million aviation war chest in partnership with Gold Coast Airport.

“We’re backing AirAsia X because of the airline’s commitment to increasing its Gold Coast flight schedule to five days a week by the end of the year.

“AirAsia X is a terrific investment in the Gold Coast’s visitor economy and the 450 good Queensland jobs these services will support.

“It’s terrific to welcome Malaysian visitors back to Queensland to share our great lifestyle and enjoy the Gold Coast’s world-class holiday experiences,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said today is an incredibly important day for AAX as it returns to the Gold Coast – its first-ever route which was launched in November 2007.

“The Gold Coast will always hold a special place in our hearts and what makes this announcement even more of a major milestone is that AAX is now the only airline connecting Kuala Lumpur directly to the Gold Coast and to Queensland on the whole.

“Our newest route now provides the most affordable and convenient air travel option for guests who want to explore one of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations and for Australians seeking to visit Malaysia or continue on throughout Asia with our vast global network including to leisure favourites like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India and more.

“The resumption of this route today will not only attract a significant number of visitors from Malaysia and other Asian countries but also strengthen the ties between Malaysia and Australia. We look forward to working closely with all of our key airport and tourism stakeholders, especially Queensland Airports and Destination Gold Coast to make the Gold Coast a preferred tourism destination of choice for the many millions of leisure seekers across Asia,” Mr Benyamin Ismail said.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans said the return of AirAsia X to the Gold Coast would provide three return flights between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast each week, bringing 58,000 additional seats into the region each year.

“Since the first AirAsia X flight took off from Kuala Lumpur to the Gold Coast in 2007 more than two million travellers have flown between the two cities.

“The return of this service re-establishes an important connection between two major tourism and economic hubs at a competitive price for international travel, and an important partnership with AirAsia X for the future.

“We’re also excited to have been able to welcome AirAsia X back to our new International Terminal, providing visitors with an elevated experience from the moment they touch down into the Gold Coast and the region,” Ms Evans said.

To celebrate the return to one of its most popular destinations, AAX offers great value all-in* fares between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast from RM699 all-in* one-way for economy or RM2,999 one-way for a Premium Flatbed.

AAX will be painting Gold Coast red with exciting consumer activation at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on Sunday, 2nd April 2023 from 11:00 to 15:00. Head down to the location for amazing activities and giveaways including the opportunity to win some free flights!

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Gold Coast (OOL):

*All-in fares inclusive of airport taxes, fuel surcharges and any other applicable charges. Terms and conditions apply. Booking period from now until 10 April 2023 for travel period between now and 14 December 2023.

GOLD COAST, 1 April 2023