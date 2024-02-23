AirAsia reveals plan to become the world’s first low-cost network carrier during Airbus’ leadership visit

AirAsia has announced plans to establish the world’s first low-cost network carrier, capitalising on its 22-year multi-hub strategy across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and soon Cambodia.

The announcement was made during the visit of Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, celebrating the enduring partnership with AirAsia.

The airline, led by Tony Fernandes, plans to expand its narrow-body fleet with Airbus A321XLR and explore opportunities with A321LR, gradually replacing A320s. The new aircraft will enhance flexibility on existing routes and facilitate network expansion to new destinations, including in North Asia, Australia, and Central Asia.

The long-standing partnership between Airbus and AirAsia spans over 20 years, with AirAsia aiming to become the first low-cost network carrier, operating a hub-and-spoke model across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the US.

The commitment to Airbus includes a total order of 647 aircraft, with plans to resume Airbus A321neo deliveries in June, positioning AirAsia as a major operator of this new, fuel-efficient narrow-body aircraft.