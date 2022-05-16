AirAsia returns on popular Perth-Bali route

Following a hiatus of over two years, AirAsia has resumed services on the popular Perth to Bali route, delivering greater value and choice for West Australian consumers who have eagerly awaited a return to one of their favourite international leisure destinations.

The inaugural flight QZ537, which was 93% full, departed Perth Airport last night at 20:00 and arrived at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport, Denpasar, just before its scheduled arrival time of 23:50, where guests were treated to a special welcoming event including gifts from Indonesian Tourism on arrival.

AirAsia Indonesia CEO, Veranita Yosephine, said, “The past two years have been extremely difficult for everyone, however, things are finally returning to normal. We are thrilled to return to West Australia. It was truly an incredible moment to welcome everyone on board our first flight from Perth to Bali since March 2020,” she said.

“West Australians love Bali and as Asia’s low fare leader, we will continue to provide great value deals and special promotions for flights and accommodation, from our AirAsia Super App and the AirAsia website.

“Demand for our new services is very pleasing with many flights filling fast, and we will continue to review opportunities to increase services in the future to match this pent up demand,” she said.

Perth Airport CEO, Kevin Brown, said it was fantastic to see another airline partner return.

“Pre-Covid, AirAsia was offering three daily services to Bali Denpasar, and we are looking forward to working with the airline to increase its services in the coming months as more people seek out a winter travel escape and reconnect with Perth’s favourite tropical island destination.”

AirAsia is now operating flights on the Bali-Perth and Perth-Bali routes four times a week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with plans to add additional services in the near future.

AirAsia urges all guests to ensure that they meet the travel requirements according to the latest conditions set by each destination.

For guests flying to Bali, Indonesia, please ensure a negative PCR test result is taken within 48 hours before departure, download and complete the personal data requirements in the Peduli Lindungi application, and fulfil any other relevant requirements.

Australia, 16 May 2022