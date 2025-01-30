Air travel hits record high in 2024 with strong global demand, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a record-breaking year for air travel in 2024, with global passenger demand rising 10.4% compared to 2023 and surpassing pre-pandemic (2019) levels by 3.8%.

International traffic grew 13.6%, while domestic demand increased 5.7%.

December 2024 capped the year strongly, with an 8.6% increase in demand and a record 84% load factor.

Asia-Pacific led international growth with a 26% rise in traffic, while China drove domestic growth at 12.3%.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, highlighted the need for continued safety improvements and emphasized the aviation industry’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, calling for increased Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production. Looking ahead to 2025, demand is expected to grow at a more moderate 8% rate.