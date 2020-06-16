Transat announces the resumption of its operations as of July 23, 2020, but Brussels remains suspended

Transat A.T. Inc. announces the resumption of its flights and tour operator activities as of July 23, 2020. It will offer a new flight schedule to 22 destinations in Europe, the South, the United States and Canada until the end of the summer season on October 31, 2020. The company will also offer South and Europe packages during this period and will gradually reopen travel agencies in its network starting June 15, 2020. In addition, Transat unveils its Traveller Care program, rolling out new health measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

“After these long months that put the entire tourism industry to the test, we are very happy to announce today the resumption of our operations,” says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat. “We will gradually operate a flight schedule with 23 international routes to Europe, the South and the United States, in addition to a domestic flight schedule between major Canadian cities.

“To address the concerns caused by COVID-19 and to prioritize the safety of our customers and employees, we will be implementing new health measures as part of our Traveller Care programme,” adds Guérard. “In compliance with the recommendations and requirements of regulatory authorities, these measures will accompany our travellers throughout their travel experience, from the travel agency to the airport to onboard to the destination. We look forward to welcoming travellers again and to share the passion that unites us.”

Flights for summer 2020

Transat expects to resume its flights and tour operator activities as of July 23, provided that the travel restrictions applicable on that date allow it.

From Montreal, Air Transat will gradually operate direct flights to Athens (Greece), Bordeaux (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Lyon (France), Nantes (France), Marseille (France), Paris (France) and Toulouse (France). Travellers from Toronto will benefit from direct flights to Athens (Greece), Glasgow (Scotland), London (England), Manchester (England), Porto (Portugal) and Rome (Italy).

For travellers who wish to fly south, Air Transat will offer direct flights to Cayo Coco (Cuba), Cancun (Mexico), Fort Lauderdale (Florida) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) from both Montreal and Toronto, in addition to one direct flight a week to Port-au-Prince (Haiti) from Montreal.

To open the door to even more destinations via connecting flights and to allow Canadians to explore more of their country, the airline will also offer domestic flights between Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Depending on demand and the easing of regulatory restrictions, Air Transat may enhance its flight schedule for the months of September and October. Customers are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the governmental guidelines and entry requirements of their destinations, as they vary from country to country.

Flexibility offered to customers

Fully aware that travel plans can change, Transat is implementing a policy offering more flexibility to travellers whose flights are scheduled to operate this summer. Customers who booked before March 4, 2020, can change their travel dates, destination or package at no charge up to seven days before departure. If they prefer to cancel their trips instead, they will be able to obtain a travel credit valid for 24 months.

Customers who booked on or after March 4—the date Transat launched its “Book with peace of mind” policy—can make the same changes at no charge up to 24 hours before departure. If they prefer to cancel their trips instead, they will be able to obtain a travel credit valid for 12 months.

Passengers whose fare types allow for modification or cancellation will be able to benefit from those conditions if they wish to change or cancel a flight that is scheduled to operate this summer.

Temporary suspension of certain routes

COVID-19 and its impact on the tourism industry are forcing Transat to extend the suspension of some of its flights, significantly reduce its capacity and completely cancel certain routes for the 2020 summer season.

Until the end of the summer season, the airline is suspending its flights to certain destinations in Europe (Amsterdam, Basel-Mulhouse, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Faro, Lamezia, Madrid, Malaga, Nice, Prague, Venice and Zagreb), the South (Cayo Largo, Holguin, Montego Bay, Puerto Plata, Puerto Vallarta, Roatan, Santa Clara, Samana and Varadero) and the United States (New Orleans, Orlando and San Diego). It is also suspending all its direct flights to Europe and the South from Vancouver and Quebec City. Customers affected by these cancellations will receive a travel credit for the value of the amount received on file, which they can use within 24 months of their original return dates.

New health and safety programme: Traveller Care

Transat also unveils today its Traveller Care health and safety programme. Based on the recommendations of regulatory authorities, the travel experience has been completely revised: at the travel agency, at the airport, onboard and even at destination.

At travel agencies: Clients will be encouraged to make an appointment before presenting themselves at a branch; there will be a limit of one client per consultation, and Plexiglas partitions will be installed at travel agents’ desks.

Clients will be encouraged to make an appointment before presenting themselves at a branch; there will be a limit of one client per consultation, and Plexiglas partitions will be installed at travel agents’ desks. At the airport : To limit the risk of spreading the virus, certain measures will be implemented at the airport. Among these, passengers will be asked health-related questions, and counters and self-service kiosks will be regularly disinfected.

: To limit the risk of spreading the virus, certain measures will be implemented at the airport. Among these, passengers will be asked health-related questions, and counters and self-service kiosks will be regularly disinfected. Onboard : All necessary precautions will be taken to provide a safe inflight experience. Frequently touched cabin surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant before each flight, and the aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned with electrostatic disinfectant every 24 hours. Passengers will receive a complimentary Traveller Care kit (including a face covering, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes). Passengers and crew will be required to wear face coverings throughout the flight. And the inflight service will be revised to reduce handling and contact. In addition, onboard all Air Transat aircraft, passengers can count on reliable HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, which eliminate 99.995% of small particles, such as bacteria and viruses, refreshing cabin air every three minutes.

: All necessary precautions will be taken to provide a safe inflight experience. Frequently touched cabin surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant before each flight, and the aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned with electrostatic disinfectant every 24 hours. Passengers will receive a complimentary kit (including a face covering, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes). Passengers and crew will be required to wear face coverings throughout the flight. And the inflight service will be revised to reduce handling and contact. In addition, onboard all Air Transat aircraft, passengers can count on reliable HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, which eliminate 99.995% of small particles, such as bacteria and viruses, refreshing cabin air every three minutes. At destination : Reinforced preventive measures during transfers and excursions will be put in place for customers who have purchased a South or Europe package. In addition, Transat’s hotel partners will be implementing rigorous health and safety protocols so that travellers can enjoy their vacations with complete peace of mind. To provide support at destination, Transat representatives will be available at all times, by phone or via the Air Transat app.

For details on the measures featured in Transat’s Traveller Care programme, travellers can consult airtransat.com/traveller-care. The flight schedule for the 2020 summer season and other flight details can be found at airtransat.com/resumption-of-our-operations.