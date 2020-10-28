Air Transat sets record for longest commercial flight on single-aisle Airbus A321LR

Bart Noëth
109

On 26 October, Air Transat started to operate the longest ever Airbus A321LR (long-range) commercial flight. The flight, covering 7,600 km between Montreal, Canada and Athens, Greece took eight hours and 20 minutes (scheduled nine hours and 5 minutes). Remarkable: it’s a single-aisle aircraft.

The Airbus A321LR (registered C-GOIO) was delivered to Air Transat only four months ago (July 2020). C-GOIO was assembled in Hamburg, Germany and is configured with 12 premium economy seats and 187 regular economy seats.

However, on the return flight, the aircraft made a technical stop at Paris CDG.

 

