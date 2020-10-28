Air Transat sets record for longest commercial flight on single-aisle Airbus A321LR

On 26 October, Air Transat started to operate the longest ever Airbus A321LR (long-range) commercial flight. The flight, covering 7,600 km between Montreal, Canada and Athens, Greece took eight hours and 20 minutes (scheduled nine hours and 5 minutes). Remarkable: it’s a single-aisle aircraft.

The Airbus A321LR (registered C-GOIO) was delivered to Air Transat only four months ago (July 2020). C-GOIO was assembled in Hamburg, Germany and is configured with 12 premium economy seats and 187 regular economy seats.

However, on the return flight, the aircraft made a technical stop at Paris CDG.

Congratulations/Félicitations @AirTransat!

With a record 7,600km flight between Montreal 🇨🇦 & Athens 🇬🇷, the #A321LR has lived up to its name like never before.

⬇️Here is the unrivalled long-range route opener offering true transatlantic capabilities w/ a single aisle aircraft. pic.twitter.com/wC3Obv5nEW — Airbus (@Airbus) October 26, 2020