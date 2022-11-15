Damage to the nose on five-month-old Air Transat Airbus A321N

On 2 November, this five-month-old Air Transat Airbus A321N (registered C-GOIR) took substantial damage to her nose at the airport of Vancouver, Canada.

During a towing procedure, the tow-bar snapped and the tug leaped underneath the fuselage. The aircraft has been grounded since, and is facing a lengthy repair.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

